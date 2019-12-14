World Share

Edible Art: Nigerian artist turns food into art masterpieces

Edible art was all over the news earlier this week, when this piece behind me by Maurizio Cattelan - a banana taped to a wall - sold at Art Basel for 120-thousand dollars. It made headlines again when fellow artist David Datuna took it off the wall and ate it. Now one Nigerian artist is making a splash in the kitchen with artworks that literally look good enough to eat. Sharon Ogunleye has the story.