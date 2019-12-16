World Share

DESIGNER BABIES: Why not?

The concept of genetically-modified children might sound unacceptable to some - but it could make a crucial difference to parents at risk of passing on life threatening conditions. ‘Designer babies’ might not be as far away as we think. Guests: Dr Kalpana Surendranath Molecular Cell Biologist Sarah Chan Bioethicist, University of Edinburgh Dr Kevin Smith Bioethicist, Abertay University in Scotland Natalie Kofler Founding Director of Editing Nature Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #DesignerBabies #DNA #genes