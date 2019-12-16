Markets cheer US-China trade deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US and Chinese stock markets started the week strong, after the two countries agreed to a trade deal on Friday. The Dow hit a new record high on the news, as did Europe's Stoxx 600. US President Donald Trump says the agreement will boost exports to China, but with few details made public so far, many businesses aren't celebrating just yet. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this Phar Kim Beng joined us from London. He's is an economist and the chairman of Echo Strategic Insight. #TradeDeal #Markets #Tariffs
December 16, 2019
