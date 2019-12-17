BizTech Share

WEF: Gender gap to take 99.5 years to close | Money Talks

Some of the most powerful international organisations are now led by women. There have never been more women running Fortune 500 firms, and dozens of nations are also female-led. But according to the World Economic Forum's latest gender gap report, equality between men and women remains elusive. The report measures parity in the workforce, education, health and political representation, and found that men are still way ahead in all four areas. #GenderGap #WEF #Inequality