What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

Protesters call for economic and political change in Arab countries | Money Talks

A series of protests have erupted across the Arab world - against corrupt governance and poor economic conditions. Beginning in Sudan, they have enveloped Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon and now Iraq; overthrowing regimes in some states while continuing to clash with others elsewhere. Shoaib Hasan explains why they began and where they could be headed. #ArabSpring #Algeria #Corruption