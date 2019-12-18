World Share

Thousands in India protest the new citizenship law

India's Supreme Court is set to hear petitions against a new citizenship law that offers refuge to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. A week of nationwide protests has followed the announcement of the controversial legislation. Several have taken a violent turn, resulting in clashes between protesters and police. Critics say the law is unconstitutional because it excludes Muslim immigrants. The government denies any kind of bias. But, as Neha Poonia reports, many Indian Muslims say they've been made to feel like second-class citizens in their own country.