World Share

DEATH OF THE HIGH STREET: Can it be saved?

Another big name that is disappearing from the UK retail sector is baby clothes store Mothercare. Other well-known brands have already shut up shop and many more are struggling to survive. It’s having a drastic effect on town centres - so how do we save the high street? Prem Sikka Emeritus Professor of Accounting, University of Essex Karl McKeever Retail Expert, Visual Thinking Group James Singer Retail Space Planner Elias Jahshan Editor, Retail Gazette Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Deathofthehighst #retailapocalypse #retailers