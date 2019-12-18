POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Google, Apple, Tesla among firms sued on behalf of kids in DRC
15:00
World
Google, Apple, Tesla among firms sued on behalf of kids in DRC
00:50 - The mining of cobalt is big business. Its in all our devices. For the first time ever, the major tech firms are being asked to account for the harm to communities in DRC their need for cobalt has caused 03:39 - Bollywood stars make news over support and lack thereof for protestors against CAB in India 06:14 - Sierra Leone reversed a ban on pregnant girls going to school. We speak to writer and enterpreneir Vickei Remoe who founded the non profit ‘Sister Circles’ which creates safe spaces for women and girls to deal with gender based violence   #CobaltChildDeaths #SierraLeoneGirls #SushantSingh
December 18, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?