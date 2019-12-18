World Share

The War in Syria: 12,000 civilians flee Idlib province in the last two days

Regime and Russian air strikes continue to target Idlib province, and the death toll since Tuesday now stands at 24. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Idlib has endured one of the heaviest bombardment in months, with regime and Russian war planes carrying out more than 110 air strikes on Tuesday. Civilians have fled en masse toward camps near the Turkish border. The strikes by regime and Russian forces have violated a ceasefire that was agreed in August this year. Yasin Eken has more.