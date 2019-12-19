POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Protesters clash with police outside Barcelona stadium
02:32
World
Protesters clash with police outside Barcelona stadium
Violent clashes between Catalan independence supporters and police overshadowed Wednesday night’s El Classico football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Outside of the grounds - in Barcelona - supporters closed off roads and attacked police vehicles. Nine people have been arrested so far. Our Sports Correspondent Lance Santos was at the game. #elclassico #catalanprotest #barcelonarealmadrid
December 19, 2019
