Trump becomes third US president to be impeached
02:35
Donald Trump has become the third president in the US history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. It follows a months-long investigation into whether the president pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political rival in exchange for military aid. The House voted the president abused his power- the first of two impeachment charges against him. The second charge is obstruction of Congress. Trump will now be tried in the Senate, which will decide whether he remains in office. TRT World's Yasmin El Sabawi has more. #trumpimpeached #impeachmentvote #impeachment
December 19, 2019
