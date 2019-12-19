POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Forum: More than 70 million people forced from their homes
02:45
World
Refugee Forum: More than 70 million people forced from their homes
Delegates at the world’s first Global Refugee Forum have made 700 pledges of action and promised seven billion dollars worth of financial aid. The UN, charities, NGOs and political and business leaders have been meeting in Geneva to change the way the world responds to the 70 million people who’ve has to leave their homes. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Switzerland. #RefugeeCrisis #globalrefugeeforum #UN
December 19, 2019
