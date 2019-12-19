POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DRUG RESISTANCE: How to fight back?
25:57
World
DRUG RESISTANCE: How to fight back?
More people are becoming resistant to life-saving anti-biotics. Medical researchers say there’s an urgent need to stem the rise, warning of steep economic and human costs. Guests: Dr Lena Ciric Antibiotic Resistance Scientist, UCL Dr Elisabeth Adams Founder, Aquarius Population Health Clare Chandler Director, Antimicrobial Resistance Centre Tagbo Niepa Professor of Bioengineering Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #DrugResistance #Antibiotics #Superbugs #Medicine
December 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?