POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
“WE DID IT!!” Brexit 100% happening!?
26:30
World
“WE DID IT!!” Brexit 100% happening!?
10pm Thursday 12th December, Britain changed. The general election exit poll revealed Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party were on course for a massive victory over Jeremy Corbyn’s hapless Labour. The majority Boris secured would help him push through his controversial Brexit deal taking the UK out of the European Union, and give him five years to reshape the country. The question is, how will the country look when he’s done?
December 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?