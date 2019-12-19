POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Unpopular tariff hike offers hope to India's telcos | Money Talks
02:34
BizTech
Unpopular tariff hike offers hope to India's telcos | Money Talks
In early December, mobile networks in India raised their prices. Even after the hike, the rates are the cheapest in the world. Many customers aren't happy to shell out more, but in the midst of a tariff war, battered telecom firms have few options to increase revenues. Analysts say even higher rates may not be enough to turn around their balance sheets. Radhika Bajaj has more from Mumbai. #India #Tariffs #Telecoms
December 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?