Unpopular tariff hike offers hope to India's telcos | Money Talks

In early December, mobile networks in India raised their prices. Even after the hike, the rates are the cheapest in the world. Many customers aren't happy to shell out more, but in the midst of a tariff war, battered telecom firms have few options to increase revenues. Analysts say even higher rates may not be enough to turn around their balance sheets. Radhika Bajaj has more from Mumbai. #India #Tariffs #Telecoms