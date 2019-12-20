POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Australia Heatwave: Week-long state of emergency declared in New South Wales
Australia Heatwave: Week-long state of emergency declared in New South Wales
A seven-day state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, as bushfires continue to rage across the region. Dangerously high temperatures and strong winds are forecast for coming days. At least six people have been killed and almost 700 homes have been destroyed since the fires broke out in November. Melinda Nucifora reports. #AustraliaBushfires #StateOfEmergency #Heatwaves
December 20, 2019
