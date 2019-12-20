December 20, 2019
Climate Crisis: Entrepreneurs find plastic solutions
Climate change and environmental issues have hardly been out of the headlines this year. While there's a concern governments globally are not taking enough action, entrepreneurs are seizing the moment. From turning rubbish into furniture and grass into drinking straws, Sarah Morice looks at some clever ideas being used to reduce the world's plastic issue. #PlasticWaste #ClimateChange #Recycling
