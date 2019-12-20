POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
THE BREXIT ELECTION: Labour voters kicked back at their party to back Boris
THE BREXIT ELECTION: Labour voters kicked back at their party to back Boris
The seat of Blyth Valley has been Labour for 50 years, but by summer 2019 there were murmurings. Many voters in the former mining area with above average unemployment couldn’t see what they’d gained from decades of Labour representation. What’s more, the party seemed to have set itself against the desire of many to leave the EU. Switching allegiance would be a hard choice for working class people who never regarded the Tories as their friends. But by December they’d decided to hold their nose and take the plunge, setting the pattern for what was to come.
December 20, 2019
