Boeing Failure: Starliner spacecraft fails to reach space station
01:44
World
Boeing Failure: Starliner spacecraft fails to reach space station
In what was supposed to be a milestone for the US space program, unexpected difficulties have prevented the Starliner Space Capsule from docking with the international space station. The Boeing built capsule was carried into orbit by NASA's Atlas 5 rocket earlier on Friday. Oubai Shahbandar has more on what this setback means for the Trump administration's space plans. #RocketLaunch #StarlinerSpaceCapsule #Atlas5
December 21, 2019
