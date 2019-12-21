POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Star Wars Set: Tunisian city hopes new film will rekindle tourism trade
02:28
World
Star Wars Set: Tunisian city hopes new film will rekindle tourism trade
A new sequel of the science fiction classic "Star Wars" hit cinemas across the globe this week. Loyal fans have been waiting eagerly to see how the Skywalker Saga will end after 42 years. There's no doubt the movie will become a commercial success, but what happens to the set once filming ends? Aksel Zaimovic finds out in Tataouine, where Jedi warrior Luke Skywalker grew up. #StarWars #SkywalkerSaga #StarWarsSet
December 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?