2019 Review: Khashoggi murder continues to raise questions globally

Earlier this month, the US Congress ordered the intelligence community to provide a full list of the people responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The murder of the Saudi dissident journalist continues to raise concerns and questions through 2019. Frank Ucciardo reports from the UN's Headquarters in New York. #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiJournalist #UsKhashoggiMurder