CHRISTMAS CONSUMERISM: 'Virus' or vital?

It's a refrain as familiar as a Christmas carol: excessive spending at this time of year has gone too far. The true meaning of Christmas has been forgotten. But is the tide of tinsel, turning? #christmas #newyear #christmasshopping Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.