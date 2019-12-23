US tariffs hit Chinese shop owners | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China has announced it will cut import tariffs on hundreds of goods next week as it tries to boost trade and shore-up its slowing economy. It's been 18 months since the US and China kicked-off their costly trade war - rattling global supply chains and financial markets. While 2019 started with a truce, matters abruptly turned sour when talks broke down. And despite things cooling-off again with the announcement of an initial deal, some are worried about what 2020 will bring. Samantha Vadas reports from Beijing. #TradeWars #UStariffs #CustomDuties
December 23, 2019
