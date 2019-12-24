POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of Syrians flee bombardment, head to Turkish border
02:37
World
Thousands of Syrians flee bombardment, head to Turkish border
The Syrian regime has carried out more air strikes in Idlib province. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says eight people were killed on Tuesday, including five children. The Turkish government is concerned that 4 million people in northern Syria could be deprived of urgently needed humanitarian assistance because of a Russian veto at the UN. Ankara has raised its concerns with Moscow. Our diplomatic correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more. #Syrianregime #Russia #Idlib
December 24, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?