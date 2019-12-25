Best Books of 2019 | Showcase Special

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
In this episode of Showcase; The Man Booker International Prize 2019 00:08 Robert Davidson, Publisher and Managing Director of Sandstone Press 00:54 The Orwell Prize 2019 05:54 Jude Cook, Novelist and Literary Critic 06:20 The Booker Prize 2019 Winners 10:28 Peter Florence, Chair of Judges, The Booker Prize 10:51 Nobel Prize in Literature 2019 14:32 Annina Rabe, Literary Critic and Cultural Journalist 15:01 Nursena Tuter, TRT World Arts Reporter 19:10 #Book #Literature #ManBooker
December 25, 2019
