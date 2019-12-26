Boeing has tough year after 737 MAX grounding | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
It's been a year to forget for the US plane-maker, Boeing. The 737 MAX was its best-selling model but after two deadly crashes, the jet remains grounded worldwide, costing the company billions of dollars. This week CEO Dennis Muilenburg was fired just days after Boeing announced it would temporarily halt production of the aircraft. This will likely have an impact on the entire US economy, as well as thousands of suppliers worldwide. Jagruti Dave reports from Washington. #Boeing #DennisMuilenburg #737Max
December 26, 2019
