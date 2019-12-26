POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Drug companies face 2,600 lawsuits in the US | Money Talks
It's an epidemic of staggering proportions. According to the US government, opioids were linked to some 400-thousand deaths between 1997 and 2007. As those overdoses continue, US states worst affected by the crisis have filed thousands of lawsuits against the drugmakers and distributors they say are accountable. Kevin McAleese reports from a treatment centre in Alexandria, Virginia. #Opioids #JohnsonandJohnson #Drugs
December 26, 2019
