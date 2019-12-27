POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey unveils first domestically produced car | Money Talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially opened the factory site for the country's first domestically produced electric vehicles. The 3.7 billion dollar complex just outside Istanbul will begin commercial production in 2022 and it's expected to build as many as 175,000 cars every year. Our Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir attended the event and told us more about car manufacturing project.. #Turkey #ElectricSUV #ToggCar
December 27, 2019
