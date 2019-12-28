POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
2019 Review: Trump insists on his pro-Israel policies
2019 Review: Trump insists on his pro-Israel policies
When President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem the Israeli capital and moved the US embassy, only a handful of countries followed. Trump's decision was criticized, sparking protests that continue a year and a half on. But Trump didn't stop there, taking further steps to cement his legacy as the most pro-Israel president in history. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi looks back at the year in US-Israel relations. #TrumpNetanyahu #UsIsrael #UsPolitics
December 28, 2019
