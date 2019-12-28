POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Libya's Illegitimate Milita: UN-backed GNA govt shells Haftar forces
02:31
World
Libya's Illegitimate Milita: UN-backed GNA govt shells Haftar forces
Turkey's Defence Ministry says its armed forces are ready to be deployed to Libya. Turkish lawmakers are expected to vote next month on sending them to support the internationally recognized government in Tripoli. Our Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth has been on the front line with the Libyan government's fighters, as they hold off an offensive on the capital. She brings us this report.
December 28, 2019
