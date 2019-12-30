Transport strike hits French businesses hard | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
As the Yellow Vest protests continued across France in 2019, President Emmanuel Macron's government addressed the demands by promising tax cuts, higher pensions and an overhaul of the public sector. But this has done little to calm tensions. And now the country is in the midst of a transport crisis as workers protest against pension reforms. Officials say the policy changes are necessary to protect the lowest earners without increasing the government's burden beyond its budget. And as neither side appears willing to budge, the wheels of the economy are grinding to a halt. Mobin Nasir reports. #France #PensionStrike #Transport
December 30, 2019
