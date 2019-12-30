POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Stabbing Attack: New York governor calls the attack an ‘act of terrorism’
01:22
World
Stabbing Attack: New York governor calls the attack an ‘act of terrorism’
A man has appeared in a New York court in connection with a stabbing spree at the home of a rabbi. 37-year-old Grafton Thomas is accused of entering the house and attacking several people with a machete before running away. It’s the latest in a series of hate crimes against Jewish communities across the United States. Philip Owira reports. #hanukkahknifeattack #hanukkahstabbing #hanukkahattack
December 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?