Large parts of Amazon forest destroyed in 2019 | Money Talks
07:48
BizTech
In recent decades, an estimated 450,000 square kilometers of Brazil's Amazon have been converted to cattle pasture. That's an area the size of Sweden. It's angered environmental experts, who say decimation of the rainforest has only got worse since Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January. He delivered on campaign promises to open-up the Amazon for business, by scaling back environmental laws, and allowing waves of loggers and ranchers to clear more land for lumber and cattle. But when slash-and-burn techniques ignited uncontrollable fires across the rainforest in August, Bolsonaro's friendship with the private sector made him some powerful international enemies. Reagan des Vignes reports. For more on this our Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir joined us in studio. #AmazonForest #Deforestation #Bolsonaro
December 31, 2019
