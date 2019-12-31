POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flees from Japan to Lebanon
01:53
World
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flees from Japan to Lebanon
Former Renault--Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, reportedly fled house arrest by hiding in a musical instrument case with the help of a music band. That’s according to Lebanese TV news channel MTV. The agency also quoted government officials who say Gosn entered the country legally, and will not face any consequences. Ghosn, who had been awaiting trial in Tokyo over charges of financial misconduct, fled to Beirut on Monday. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. #nissancarlosghosn #carlosghosnflees #ghosnnissan
December 31, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?