Australia Bush Fires: Conditions expected to deteriorate after slight reprieve
02:07
World
Australia has welcomed in a new decade during one of its worst-ever bushfire seasons. There are scenes of devastation in the states of Victoria and New South Wales where entire towns have been decimated. So far, at least 15 people have lost their lives since blazes broke out in September. For now, the weather has improved but as Liz Maddock reports, these fires aren't going out. #australiafires #firesinaustralia #australianews
January 1, 2020
