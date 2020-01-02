World Share

Australia Bush Fires: Military moves in to help thousands fleeing advancing fires

Australian authorities are taking 48 hours to prepare for a new wave of catastrophic bush fire conditions. High temperatures and strong winds are expected for the weekend. The forecast has led to widespread extreme fire danger in the state of New South Wales and parts of Victoria. At least nine people have died since Christmas Day, and more than 17 people are missing. Authorities are now taking extraordinary measures to limit further deaths, but as Liz Maddock reports, that goal looks like it will be hard to achieve.