POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Australia Bush Fires: Military moves in to help thousands fleeing advancing fires
02:38
World
Australia Bush Fires: Military moves in to help thousands fleeing advancing fires
Australian authorities are taking 48 hours to prepare for a new wave of catastrophic bush fire conditions. High temperatures and strong winds are expected for the weekend. The forecast has led to widespread extreme fire danger in the state of New South Wales and parts of Victoria. At least nine people have died since Christmas Day, and more than 17 people are missing. Authorities are now taking extraordinary measures to limit further deaths, but as Liz Maddock reports, that goal looks like it will be hard to achieve.
January 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?