POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Greece, Israel, Greek Cyprus sign gas agreement | Money Talks
04:49
BizTech
Greece, Israel, Greek Cyprus sign gas agreement | Money Talks
The leaders of Greece, Israel and Greek administered Cyprus have signed an agreement to build a new gas pipeline across the eastern Mediterranean. However, it contradicts a memorandum of understanding signed by Turkey and Libya over their maritime borders in November. For more on this, Andrew Hopkins spoke to us from Athens where the leaders met. #GasPipeline #Cyprus #Turkey #MaritimeBorders
January 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?