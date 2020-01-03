World Share

Eastmed Pipeline Deal: Greece, Israel and Greek Cypriot leaders sign agreement

The leaders of Greece, Israel and Greek-administered Cyprus have signed a multi-billion dollar deal to build a new gas pipeline from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe. But as our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Athens, it faces a number of political and financial challenges - including Turkish and Turkish Cypriot claims in the region. #EastMediterranean #GasPipeline #IsraelGreece