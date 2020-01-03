World Share

Syria’s Last Stronghold | Turkey and Georgia Ties

A renewed assault by Russia-backed forces in northwestern Syria has forced at least 235,000 people to flee the region since mid-December. But when will this brutality end, and where will these people go? Also, trade ties between Turkey and Georgia have been getting from strength to strength over the years. But now Turkey wants some institutions closed down due to their links with the failed 2016 coup. Guests Murat Aslan Assistant Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Navvar Saban Military Analyst at OMRAN Centre for Strategic Studies