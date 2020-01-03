POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-Iran relations worsen. What does the internet have to say?
02:36
World
US-Iran relations worsen. What does the internet have to say?
World War 3. That's the hashtag people around the world are using, after the news of the US government's assassination of Kasem Solemani. He was the leader of Iran's Quds force a part of the Iranian revolutionary guard - and one of the country's and the region's most influential military leaders. And as the tension between Iran and the US is at its highest point for decades, people have been using social media to begin the war of words. #WorldWar3 #Iran #QasemSolemani
January 3, 2020
