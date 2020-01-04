POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Libya on the Brink: Psychologists warn of extent of emotional trauma of war on children
02:01
World
Libya on the Brink: Psychologists warn of extent of emotional trauma of war on children
Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is engaged in what he calls a 'final battle' for the capital Tripoli. The fighting between his illegal militia and the UN-backed government there has been going on since April, and civilians have been caught in the middle. Over one thousand have been killed and injured, but there have been emotional casualties as well, specifically the trauma on children, as Semir Sejfovic found out when he visited a school. #LibyaWar #WarChildren #Tripoli
January 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?