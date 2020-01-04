POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US sends three-thousand troops to Middle East
02:47
World
US sends three-thousand troops to Middle East
More than three-thousand American troops are being sent to the Middle East after Iran threatened to retaliate following a US strike that killed Iran's most powerful military commander, Qasem Soleimani. US President Donald Trump has promised to end what he describes as Suleimani's 'bloody rampage' but fears are now growing that Iran's revenge will spark a major escalation of tensions. Sally Ayhan reports. #QasemSoleimani #Trump #UsTroops
January 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?