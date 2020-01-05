World Share

Soleimani Assasination: US President Trump warns against retaliation from Iran

Iran has described Donald Trump as a 'terrorist in a suit', after the US president warned that dozens of Iranian sites would be targeted, if Tehran tried to avenge Qasem Soleimani's assassination. The foreign ministry has urged the international community to join it in condemning the United States. And says an 'important meeting' will take place tonight on Iran's next steps away from the 2015 nuclear deal. Khalil Charles has more. #QasemSoleimani #Iran #US