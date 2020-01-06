POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of displaced Syrians living in harsh conditions
The Russian-backed Assad regime's attacks on southern Idlib have resulted in one of the largest waves of displacement in the Syrian conflict. TRT World visited a newly formed camp for internally displaced people. Those who've escaped the bombardment may feel safer there, but they're struggling to put their lives back together. Obaida Hitto sent this report. #refugeecrisis #migrantcamps #syrianews
January 6, 2020
