What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

BizTech Share

Seasonal spending habits shift in the US | Money Talks

According to e-marketer US holiday retail sales surpassed the trillion dollar mark in 2018, with online Christmas shopping predicted to hit a record high in 2019.That is according to data compiled by the Adobe Sensei platform. It predicts sales could surge by 14 percent, topping $140 billion. But as Jagruti Dave reports from Washington, how people are shopping could signal a shift in seasonal spending habits. #SeasonalSpending #RetailSales #OnlineShopping