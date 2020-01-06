POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran’s ‘No. 2’ Neutralised
When President Donald Trump gave the order to kill the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, he said it was to stop a war, not start one. But the crisis between Washington and Tehran is escalating. Soleimani had been called the most powerful operative in the region, with an influence stretching across the Middle East..Tehran has vowed to retaliate militarily. So, could these two bitter foes be heading for war? Adam Pletts reports.
January 6, 2020
