LANGUAGES: Are they worth saving?

Did you know there are 7000 languages in the world -- but within the next 80 years, nearly half of those could disappear…. silencing entire cultures along with them. With languages around the world rapidly ceasing to exist, how can we save them from dying - and is it worth the effort? Guests: David Nathan Linguist Colin West Gaelic speaker Carrie Gillon Co-host of The Vocal Fries Podcast LOCATOR: ARIZONA Daniel Borge Udell Co-founder of Wikitongues LOCATOR: NEW YORK Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Langauges, #Dyinglanguages, #lingustics