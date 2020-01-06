POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran-US: On Brink of War?
26:00
World
Iran-US: On Brink of War?
Hundreds of thousands in Iran have been mourning the death of Qasem Soleimani. The Iranian general was killed by a US drone on the orders of President Donald Trump. Washington says Soleimani’s death has saved American lives, but has it actually set two bitter foes on the path to war? Guests Rob Maness Retired United States Air Force Colonel Matthew Hoh Iraq War Veteran Mohammad Marandi Professor at the Tehran University Ismael Alsodani Former Iraqi Defense Attache to the US
January 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?