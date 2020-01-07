World Share

FLOATING CITIES: Real estate for a warming world?

A bustling city floating on the ocean’s surface, home to thousands of people. Sounds like something out of a futuristic movie but it is in fact, a concept with UN approval. Are floating cities the new prime real estate for a warming world? Guest: Marc Collins Founder and CEO of OCEANIX Isabel Wetzel Urban Environment Officer at UN-Habitat Anne Lise Kjae Futurist Paul Dobraszczyk Architect Historian Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #floatingcity #globalwarming #sealevelrising