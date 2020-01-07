POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How safe is Fukushima after the 2011 nuclear disaster?
12:17
World
How safe is Fukushima after the 2011 nuclear disaster?
The Rugby World Cup dominated the sporting landscape towards the end of the year. Japan hosted what will go down as one of the great tournaments. The Competition was Asia’s first and the success bodes well for the Tokyo Olympic games in 2020. But away from sport, Japan is still reeling from the devastating Tsunami and Nuclear disaster in 2011. During the Rugby World Cup Our Sports Correspondent Lance Santos was given rare access to the Fukushima no go zone. This is his journey.
January 7, 2020
